There seems to be complete disregard to the noise law, which states that “no person shall use on a public highway … a muffler which will noticeably increase the noise emitted by a motor vehicle above that emitted by the vehicle as equipped from the factory.”

For the residents along Ala Moana Boulevard, both the motorcycle and vehicle noise have become unbearable. At times the noise is louder than being behind a jet engine on takeoff. It comes at all hours and especially on the weekend when many vehicles are headed in and out of Waikiki.

This complaint was referred to the Honolulu Police Department, which reported that it observed no unregulated mufflers during a two-week period. The officers must have had earplugs in their ears.

It is time to enforce the law. Many times I have been startled out of a sound sleep around 2 a.m. as cars and motorcycles leave Waikiki and at 5:30 a.m. when they head to work.

Please listen to our complaints!

Judy Muncaster

Ala Moana

It’s money that counts, not when it’s collected

Columnist Richard Borreca mischaracterized House Speaker Scott Saiki’s suggestion that House members refrain from holding fundraisers while the Legislature is in session as a way to stop legislators from “shaking down constituents in return for political favors” (“Assessing corruption taint from English and Cullen on legislative peers, all up for reelection,” Star-Advertiser, On Politics, March 6). In fact, many of the donations made during these and other fund-raisers come from non-constituents who are looking to influence other people’s representatives.

It is outside money that erodes the foundation of our representative democracy, not the time of year outside money is collected.

Thomas S. Dye

Chinatown

Many local residents gamble, so legalize it

Hawaii needs legalized gambling. We are a state where the majority of our population gamble as a pastime to enjoy a little game of chance.

Golfers lay a small wager on the side before they start playing. Most sporting events have a little action on the side, to make the game a little more exciting. Block pools and numbers are always on the World Series and Super Bowls.

Casinos in Las Vegas always cater to people from Hawaii because Hawaii residents are known to gamble.

There are always gambling houses somewhere in Honolulu open around the clock. Why shouldn’t the state reap some of the profits from them by making it legal and then taxing them?

The idea of the Hawaiian Nation opening up a casino on Hawaiian land sounds like a promising proposition.

At least legalize a lottery. It doesn’t need to have a huge prize, but a lot of smaller winners so more people will enjoy its benefits. Profits could help our children’s educational expenses, help our kupuna or go to groups that need a little extra money.

Spread the wealth.

George Higashi

Kaneohe

Unplug Tokyo Rose, also known as Fox News

From its support of the “Stop the Steal” movement, its opposition to masks and vaccines, and now to the war in Ukraine, Fox News has not been truthful with the American people.

Even worse, by alleging that President Joe Biden is promoting war, and that “Ukraine is not a democracy” but a “pure client state of the United States State Department,” Fox’s programming poisons the hearts and minds of our fighting forces.

This has gone on long enough. Fox has forfeited its right to be considered a member of the free press. It is time to switch Fox off, especially on our military bases.

This would not be an assault on the freedom of the press.

Our military commanders recall the influence Tokyo Rose had on our troops. It’s within their power to order an immediate end to Fox News being aired on U.S. bases, ships and facilities under their control.

Jay Henderson

Ala Moana

Nuclear disaster looms if Russia doesn’t withdraw

I heard the U.S. representative to the United Nations speaking about the attack on and occupation of a Ukrainian nuclear reactor. This is very disruptive to the operations of the reactor and could result in another Chernobyl-type disaster.

Dealing with nuclear genies is an extremely serious matter. Ukraine and the world cannot continue to have nuclear disasters, especially if they can be avoided. Russia must withdraw from Ukraine and stop this madness, please.

Birendra Huja

Kuliouou

Senior housing project in Manoa advancing

Have you heard? Many are unaware of the plans by the Manoa Chinese Cemetery (Lin Yee Chung Association) to develop 7 acres of preservation land into high-density rental housing.

Permitting is quietly progressing through city departments. A draft environmental impact statement will be filed this month.

Plans are for 288 “affordable” housing units for the elderly, sited between East Manoa Road and Lower Road, plus a “co-op” convenience store, medical clinic and community center.

If you have concerns about community and environmental impacts from this project, if you feel open preservation space should be preserved, if you rue the idea of a housing development in the middle of Manoa Valley, I urge you to contact the city Department of Planning and Permitting and share your thoughts.

Anthony Mauro

Manoa

