comscore Editorial: No foot-dragging on Red Hill closure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: No foot-dragging on Red Hill closure

  • Today
  • Updated 6:12 p.m.

‘There will be no surprises.” A senior Department of Defense official spoke to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s editorial board on Monday on behalf of his boss, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, who had just popped off a pretty big surprise: The massive underground fuel tanks at Red Hill will be shut down. Read more

