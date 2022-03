Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Prosecutors charged a 54-year-old California man with attempted murder in a domestic-related case after he allegedly hit a 45-year-old woman with a handgun and put the barrel of the gun into her mouth, threatening to kill her at a hotel in Hilo.

Arvil Reed of Riverside made his initial appearance at Hilo District Court on Monday on charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree terroristic threatening, kidnapping, two counts of second-degree assault with a deadly weapon and three firearm- related offenses. His bail is set at $680,000.

Police in court documents said the two were arguing about Reed lying about his military service while they were at a bar at the Grand Naniloa Hotel on Banyan Drive shortly before 6 p.m. Friday.

The argument escalated when they returned to their hotel room, where Reed retrieved a handgun from his luggage and struck the woman on her head, causing pain and swelling, police said. He then allegedly choked her and forcefully put the barrel of the gun into her mouth. Police said he threatened her several times that he was going “to end her life.”

The woman managed to flee the room and call 911.

Reed and the woman have known each other for five years and had an intimate relationship for the first two years. Both were vacationing in Hawaii as friends.

Fire rescue crews treated the woman at the scene, but she declined to be taken to a hospital for further treatment. Police located Reed in front of the hotel and arrested him.