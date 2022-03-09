comscore Initial report released on deadly Kauai helicopter crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Initial report released on deadly Kauai helicopter crash

  • By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:30 a.m.

A Sikorsky S-61 N helicopter was approaching a drop-off site as part of a training mission Feb. 22 when the aircraft crashed on Kauai, killing all four civilian employees on board, according to a preliminary report released by the National Transportation Safety Board. Read more

Outdoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Wednesday
Native Hawaiians rally as University of Hawaii updates Mauna Kea plans

