comscore Kokua License: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua License: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:58 p.m.

Question: If a kupuna has decided to not renew their Hawaii driver’s license when it expires but instead would like to get a state ID, can this be done online, or is an in-person appointment needed for a new state ID upon expiration of a driver’s license? Note that the driver’s license has a gold star on it, so all of the higher levels of identification have been met with the DMV in the past. Read more

Previous Story
Outdoor masking optional at Hawaii public schools starting Wednesday

Scroll Up