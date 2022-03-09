Kokua License: How do I switch ‘gold star’ from license to ID?

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Q uestion : If a kupuna has decided to not renew their Hawaii driver’s license when it expires but instead would like to get a state ID, can this be done online, or is an in-person appointment needed for a new state ID upon expiration of a driver’s license? Note that the driver’s license has a gold star on it, so all of the higher levels of identification have been met with the DMV in the past. Read more

Question: If a kupuna has decided to not renew their Hawaii driver’s license when it expires but instead would like to get a state ID, can this be done online, or is an in-person appointment needed for a new state ID upon expiration of a driver’s license? Note that the driver’s license has a gold star on it, so all of the higher levels of identification have been met with the DMV in the past.

Answer: The applicant must appear in person. There’s no method to automatically transfer REAL ID certification (“gold star”) from one credential to another, to the frustration of many readers over the years. We checked with Honolulu County’s Department of Customer Services for any updates since we last addressed this topic, but spokesperson Harold Nedd said the process remains the same.

“The Real ID federal law requires anyone getting a driver’s license or state identification card for the first time to conduct the transaction in person. Meaning, it would be necessary to provide all of the required documents for an initial driver’s license or state identification card,” he said.

Along with the application, you’d need to bring documents proving your full name, date of birth, Social Security number (the actual card is not required), lawful U.S. presence and two proofs of your Hawaii address. Find more information at honolulu.gov/csd/stateid.html, including a link to the application form. To make an appointment, go to AlohaQ.org.

Q: Regarding UH baseball and softball, would you know when the spectator restrictions will be lifted on both these sports? When I go to get tickets, it still says that you have to be either vaccinated (which I am fully) or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours. My 9-year-old granddaughter is not vaccinated, so I can’t take her with me. Too humbug to get tested, even though she already had COVID-19 a couple of months ago.

A: These COVID-19 screening requirements are effective through March 25, according to the venue websites for those sports, Les Murakami Stadium (baseball) and Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

Gov. David Ige’s current COVID-19 emergency proclamation expires at 11:59 p.m. on that date, and he has said that he will not extend the requirement that people entering state facilities provide proof of vaccination or a negative test result.

Until then the rules apply to all sports fans 5 and older, according to the venue websites.

COVID-19 vaccination is available to people ages 5 and up. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that people get vaccinated even if they’ve been previously infected. The resulting hybrid immunity from recovery and vaccination may be an especially potent defense against future infection, research shows. For Hawaii vaccination and testing sites, check hawaiicovid19.com.

Q: The emergency proclamation isn’t all about face masks or showing a vax card. It suspends elements of numerous state laws. Will all that end?

A: Gov. David Ige hasn’t said publicly what elements of his COVID-19 emergency proclamation, if any, he will extend past the March 25 expiration date. He’s told directors of state departments, as well as county officials, to assume that the whole proclamation will expire and that they must justify any element they wish to extend, he said Tuesday. Decisions will be made on a case-by-case basis, he said.

Mahalo

Mahalo to all the folks who brainstormed, designed and installed the bike lane going mauka on Alakea Street. Now, when cycling from Nimitz Highway to Punchbowl, it’s a much safer route. — Harley Sugiyama

Write to Kokua Line at Honolulu Star-Advertiser, 500 Ala Moana Blvd., Suite 7-500, Honolulu, HI 96813; call 808-529-4773; or email kokualine@staradvertiser.com.