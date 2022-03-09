comscore Native Hawaiians rally as University of Hawaii updates Mauna Kea plans | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Native Hawaiians rally as University of Hawaii updates Mauna Kea plans

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 1:02 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Alfred Keaka Hiona Medeiros carried a Hawaii state flag Tuesday during a rally about Mauna Kea at the state Capitol.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

As the University of Hawaii seeks to update a plan that guides its ongoing management of Mauna Kea, Native Hawaiians who rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol were urged to support a measure that would remove UH from its role on the mountain in favor of a new stewardship authority. Read more

