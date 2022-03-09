comscore New rules for medical cannabis broaden Hawaii’s edible menu | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
New rules for medical cannabis broaden Hawaii’s edible menu

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Maui medical marijuana.

  • COURTESY ALOHA GREEN Aloha Green Cannabis Collective plans to start selling Tiny Bubbles, a slightly carbonated beverage with low doses of THC and CBD, in the next few weeks.

The previously limited menu of edible products at Hawaii’s medical cannabis dispensaries has been expanded under new Department of Health rules allowing the sale of gummies, chocolates, beverages, brownies, cookies and other items. Read more

