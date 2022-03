Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Queen’s Health Systems has announced the following appointments:

>> Dr. Roy Esaki has been named chief health informatics officer at QHS. Esaki served the past two years as interim chief medical information officer. He obtained a mechanical engineering degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and his medical degree and master’s in clinical research at the University of Michigan.

>> Ashley Shearer has been promoted to director of care coordination, utilization management and clinical integrity at Queen’s Medical Center. Shearer has been with QMC for years, starting as a licensed social worker supporting the Emergency Department.

>> Scott Wotring has been promoted to director of food and nutrition services, environmental services and central transport services at QHS. He has been with QHS for three years and has more than 20 years of experience in health care. He previously served as district manager for Sodexo at two hospital systems in British Columbia: Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health.

