Outrigger Reef renovations nearly complete
- By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:24 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021
“The Ohana East is right across the street from the Princess Kaiulani Park. We’re looking at how we use that history to focus on the park and that important element of Hawaiian history.”
Jeff Wagoner
President, CEO, Outrigger Hospitality Group
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree