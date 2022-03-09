comscore Dave Reardon: Wahine will pitch carefully, but not around HR queen Jocelyn Alo | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Dave Reardon: Wahine will pitch carefully, but not around HR queen Jocelyn Alo

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:58 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Jocelyn Alo has hit 95 career homers for Oklahoma.

Remember when we used to debate about whether the University of Hawaii should charge admission for softball? It was an especially hot topic in 2010, when the Wahine hit an NCAA-record 158 home runs on the way to the program’s only College World Series appearance. Read more

