Hawaii Grown notes: Baseball, golf, softball, swimming, volleyball, wrestling

BASEBALL

>> Maui Ahuna, Hilo ’19: The Kansas sophomore shortstop hit a grand slam in a 10-7 win over Illinois on Sunday and finished the Cambria College Classic hitting .600 (6-for-10) with a triple, a homer, two walks and four RBIs in three games.

>> Dylan Kurahashi-Choy Foo, Kailua ’18: The Tarleton State junior designated hitter doubled, homered and drove in three runs in a 6-5 win over Missouri in the opener of a three-game series on Friday.

>> Kekahi Reiny-Alo, Campbell ’17: The Sterling (Kan.) junior outfielder hit a solo homer and reached base four times, finishing 2-for-4 with two walks, four runs scored and three RBIs in a 25-14 win over York College on Friday.

MEN’S GOLF

>> Peter Jung, Maryknoll ’21: The Washington State freshman closed with a 3-under 69 on Tuesday to finish the Bandon Dunes Invitational in a tie for sixth place at even par.

>> Pono Yanagi, Kamehameha-Hawaii ’19: The Washington State junior carded a 1-under 71 to finish at 6 over in a tie for 21st place at the Bandon Dunes Invitational.

>> Evan Kawai, Punahou ’18: The San Diego junior shot a 5-under 67 in Monday’s first round of the Lamkin Grips SD Classic and finished Tuesday with an even-par 72 to finish in a tie for 18th place at 3 under.

WOMEN’S GOLF

>> Allysha Mae Mateo, Maryknoll ’18: The Brigham Young senior opened with rounds of 69 and 70 on Monday before finishing the Juli Inkster Meadow Club Collegiate in a tie for 10th place at 1-under 215 on Tuesday.

SOFTBALL

>> Jocelyn Alo, Campbell ’17: The Oklahoma senior remains tied for the NCAA all-time home run record at 95 after walking in all three plate appearances in Monday’s 9-1 win over Minnesota. Alo was thrown one strike in the entire game and one of her walks was intentional.

MEN’S TRACK AND FIELD

>> Andrei Iosivas, Punahou ’18: The Princeton senior qualified for this week’s NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships in the heptathlon. Iosivas won his third Ivy League title on Feb. 27 with a league-record 6,036 points.

MEN’S SWIMMING

>>> Jaek Horner, Kamehameha ’19: The Utah junior set a school record with an NCAA B time of 52.69 seconds in the 100 breaststroke event at the Pac-12 Championships on Friday. Horner finished ninth in the event, winning the B-Final. Horner also swam the second leg for the Utes’ 400-medley relay team that set a school record with a time of 3:07.29 to finish sixth. On Wednesday, Horner swam the second leg for the 200 medley relay team that also set a school record, finishing fifth with a time of 1:23.87.

>> Noah Carlson, Kaiser ’19: The Utah junior swam the third leg for the Utes’ 800 freestyle relay team that finished sixth with a season-best time of 6:26.63 at the Pac-12 Championships on Wednesday.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

>> Collier Kahaku Marquez, Saint Louis ’21: The Olivet-Nazarene freshman middle had a team-high 13 kills and hit .474 with two block assists, an ace and a solo block in a four-set loss to Judson on Saturday.

>> Max Slaughter, Moanalua ’19: The Olivet-Nazarene sophomore outside hitter had 11 kills, three digs, a block assist and an ace against Judson.

>> Hunter DeMello, Hawaii Baptist ’21: The Olivet-Nazarene freshman setter had a team-high 19 assists and two digs against Judson.

MEN’S WRESTLING

>> Kysen Terukina, Kamehameha ’20: The Iowa State sophomore went 1-3 at the Big 12 Championships that ended Sunday, finishing in eighth place. All three of his losses were to wrestlers seeded in the top five in the division. Terukina was seeded sixth.

WOMEN’S WRESTLING

>> Nanea Estrella, Lahainaluna ’20: The Menlo (Calif.) College sophomore won her first Cascade Collegiate Conference individual wrestling title at 130 pounds Sunday, earning tech victories in her last two matches to win it all. Estrella is 14-1 in her first season of collegiate competition and will compete in the NAIA national tournament Friday and Saturday.

>> Ira Navarro, Lahainaluna ’19: The University of Providence junior was named the WVT Laboratory CCC women’s wrestler of the week last Monday. Navarro won the 101-pound title at the CCC Championships winning by tech fall twice before scoring a pin in the final. She is ranked No. 12 in the nation in her division.

>> Paige Respicio, Kamehameha ’20: The University of Providence sophomore, ranked No. 4 in her weight class, finished in second place at 136 pounds at the CCC Championships. Respicio lost to the No. 3 seed in the final.

>> Emily Paulino, Kalani ’21: The Midland (Neb.) University freshman finished runner-up at 130 pounds at the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Championships last Saturday. Paulino earned victories by pin fall and tech fall to reach the final.

>> Ashlee Palimo’o, Kamehameha-Maui ’20: The Midland (Neb.) University sophomore won by pin in 44 seconds in the quarterfinals and then won a 6-2 decision to reach the 136-pound final at the KCAC Championships.

>> Tyeisha Takamori, Baldwin ’21: Ranked No. 14 at 155 pounds, the Midland (Neb.) University freshman went 2-1 in the KCAC Championships to finish in third place.

>> Tayler Hayase, Lahainaluna ’19: The Midland (Neb.) University junior went 4-1 at 143 pounds, rebounding from a loss in the semifinals to score back-to-back 10-0 tech fall wins to finish third at the KCAC Championships.

>> Alana Vivas, Kamehameha ’19: The Menlo (Calif.) College junior finished in third place at 123 pounds at the CCC Championships.

>> Ashley Gooman, Kamehameha ’20: The University of Providence sophomore finished third at 116 pounds at the CCC Championships.

>> Joji Miner-Ho, Kapaa ’21: The University of Providence sophomore finished third at 170 pounds at the CCC Championships.

>> Ivy Navarro, Lahainaluna ’18: The University of Providence junior finished third at 101 pounds at the CCC Championships.

>> Lexi Tupuola, Moanalua ’20: The University of Providence sophomore finished third at 191 pounds at the CCC Championships.

