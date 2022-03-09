comscore Kamehameha pitchers silence ‘Iolani | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kamehameha pitchers silence ‘Iolani

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:49 a.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester tried to score but was tagged out by ‘Iolani catcher Brock Makishima during an ILH game at ‘Iolani on Tuesday.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Kamehameha’s Beau Sylvester tried to score but was tagged out by ‘Iolani catcher Brock Makishima during an ILH game at ‘Iolani on Tuesday.

In a battle of an ace pitcher against ace pitchers, plural, No. 3 Kamehameha found a way. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio - March 9, 2022

Scroll Up