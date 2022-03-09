Kamehameha pitchers silence ‘Iolani

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

In a battle of an ace pitcher against ace pitchers, plural, No. 3 Kamehameha found a way.

The Warriors went to four different hurlers, closing with senior Keola Yim for a 3-1 win over No. 4 ‘Iolani on Tuesday afternoon. It was Interscholastic League of Honolulu opener for both teams.

All three Kamehameha runs were unearned, the result of three errors by the host Raiders. Senior catcher Beau Sylvester provided the key hit, a two-run double in the top of the third inning.

“It’s a good, solid team win. Everyone just doing their job, good at-bats, solid pitching getting it done,” Sylvester said.

It was a hard-luck loss for ‘Iolani senior Zac Tenn, who struck out seven and walked one in six innings, painting the corners consistently. The Raiders walked nine times and were hit by a pitch once, but left the bases loaded three times. In all, they stranded 14 baserunners.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cedence Ueyama’s solo homer to center cut the margin to 3-1. After getting two runners on base, the potential winning run was at the plate, but Yim shut the door.

“I tell our guys just be ready for your opportunity,” Kamehameha coach Daryl Kitagawa said. “We have a fairly deep staff, I think, and everybody’s going to have a chance, whatever role is there for them that day. I’m proud of Keola. He struggled a little bit in the sixth, but he came back in the seventh.”

‘Iolani and the entire league is in the gauntlet again. Top-ranked Saint Louis visits on Thursday. Kamehameha hits the road again to play at No. 5 Mid-Pacific, also on Thursday.

“It’s another day in the league. We’ll have to work on the cleaner mentality. Play relentless,” Raiders coach Kurt Miyahira said. “Zac threw well. (Kamehameha) threw well. Their staff did an excellent job. Hats off to them.”

‘Iolani left the sacks filled in the first inning against Kamehameha starting pitcher Kaena Kiakona, who had thrown five strikes in a row to begin the game. In the top of the third, Pono Nakano singled to center with one out. After Aydan Lobetos flew out, Jace Souza’s sinking line drive was muffed by ‘Iolani left fielder Mana Lau Kong. With runners at third and second, Sylvester pounded an inside pitch down the left-field line, plating Nakano and Souza for a 2-0 Kamehameha lead.

The Raiders loaded the bases in the bottom of the third, but Kamehameha turned to Ethan Waikiki, who struck out Cole Yonamine to end the threat.

‘Iolani had two runners on base in the bottom of the fifth against Blade Paragas, but he fanned Isaac Ahokovi for the third out.

Yim entered in the bottom of the sixth and permitted one-out singles to Brock Makishima and pinch hitter Devin Sarkine. After Jonah Velasco walked to load the bases, Kitagawa visited the mound.

Lau Kong then lined a shot right at Kamehameha first baseman Dane Palimo‘o, who fired the ball to second base, where shortstop Elijah Ickes completed the inning-ending double play.

In the top of the seventh, Trent Ihle relieved Tenn and had some similar bad luck. Palimo‘o sent a grounder to short, where Miyasaki made a tough stop but misfired on the throw to first. The next batter, Kia‘i Kawai, hit a chopper to third, where Ethan Nakamura made a clean short-hop stab, but threw off target to first. That allowed Palimo‘o to score all the way from first base for a 3-0 Warriors lead.

In the bottom of the seventh, Ueyama socked a high fly that cleared the center-field fence for ‘Iolani’s first run of the game. After Yim struck out Makani Tanaka and Rylen Miyasaki, he hit Isaac Ahokovi on the forearm.

Cole Yonamine walked to give the Raiders runners at second and first, but Yim got Brock Makishima to ground into a forceout at third to end the game.

Tenn took the loss in stride.

“I think because we’re young we’re still learning. It’s good game experience. The preseason was pretty short. It was only two weeks,” Tenn said. “I think as we get more reps, we’ll improve a lot. We’ll be fine. I like what we showed today.”

Having spectators at games, no masks, has been a long time coming.

“It was fun to have fans again,” Miyahira said. “We’re very grateful.”

At ‘Iolani

Kamehameha (5-0, 1-0 ILH) 002 000 1 — 3 3 1

‘Iolani (5-2, 0-1 ILH) 000 000 1 — 1 5 3

Kaena Kiakona, Ethan Waikiki (3), Blade Paragas (4), Keola Yim (6) and Beau Sylvester. Zac Tenn, Trent Ihle (7) and Brock Makishima. W—Waikiki. Sv—Yim. L—Tenn.

Leading hitters—KS: Sylvester 1-2, double, 2 RBIs, walk; Pono Nakano 1-2, run.8‘Iolani: Cedence Ueyama 1-3, HR, RBI, run, walk; Cole 7Yonamine 1-3, walk.