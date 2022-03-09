University of Hawaii men basketball team ready for madness to begin

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

HENDERSON, NEV. >> March Madness is the University of Hawaii basketball team’s animated practice at Coronado High, where shooting games and to-an-X-and-O play are meticulously squeezed into a 90-minute window.

It is the Rainbow Warriors’ pledging to play for each other — and for leading scorer Noel Coleman, who is recovering from an eye-socket injury in Honolulu.

It is five conference tournaments in Nevada’s Clark County — “it feels like the basketball mecca,” UH coach Eran Ganot noted — with each winner assured a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

“It’s what our guys put a lot of work and sacrifice into,” Ganot said of the single-elimination Big West Championships in Henderson, Nev. “And here we are.”

The Big West Championships opened with two play-in games on Tuesday night. As the third seed, the ’Bows will play UC Santa Barbara, the league’s defending champion, in Thursday’s quarterfinal round at Dollar Loan Center. This tournament is the first men’s event in the $84 million facility.

“I’m excited to be in tournament mode,” UH guard Junior Madut said. “I’m excited to compete with my brothers. This is what we’ve been waiting for, this is what we’ve been working for.”

The ’Bows played in three tournaments during the regular season, an experience they hope will prepare them for this tournament.

“Three games in three days is, like, a perfect scenario for us,” forward Jerome Desrosiers said.

“The difference,” Ganot said, “is you have to earn the right to play a second day. This is a pretty battle-tested group, an experienced group, that have done those things to put us in this position.”

1. Long Beach State (18-11, 12-3)

Coach: Dan Monson

Leaders: G Joel Murray (16.2 ppg, 46 steals), G Colin Slater (13.9 pp, 39.3% on 3s)

Outlook: The 1-2 guard combo of Murray and Slater have provided the offensive punch. But it is the Beach’s rotating defense that has factored in the surge to the regular-season title. The Beach were burned for 81.0 points per game in pre-conference play, ranking 324th out of 350 Division I teams. But after losing to Hawaii in the league opener, LBSU won 11 in a row, allowing 62.7 points per game during that span. Two key players, Drew Cobb and Joe Hampton, each had missed 10 days because of COVID protocol but returned during that run.

2. Cal State Fullerton (18-10, 11-4)

Coach: Dedrique Taylor

Leaders: F E.J. Anosike (16.3 ppg, 7.7 rpg), F Vincent Lee (6.3 rpg)

Outlook: It has been a season of adjustments for the Titans, whose active roster includes five players who began their careers at other schools. Forward E.J. Anosike, a Tennessee grad transfer, has had the biggest impact, with seven double-doubles. Anosike scored 33 against CSUN, and had 28 points and 13 boards against George Washington. Guard Damari Milstead, a transfer from San Francisco, has contributed 11.3 points per game.

3. Hawaii (16-10, 10-5)

Coach: Eran Ganot

Leaders: F Jerome Desrosiers (11.0 ppg, 6.5 rpg), G Junior Madut (40.2% on 3s)

Outlook: The definition of the ’Bows is “redefine” — Ganot’s pet phrase — as every potential starter has missed time because of injuries or other circumstances. Desrosiers has evolved from a stretch four to a player who can defend centers. Madut has played both guard spots and the wing. With JoVon McClanahan moving into the starting lineup following Noel Coleman’s season-ending injury, Madut is focusing on a more comfortable off-the-ball role. Kamaka Hepa has excelled as a 6-10 wing defender.

4. UC Irvine (15-9, 9-5)

Coach: Russell Turner

Leaders: F Collin Welp (13.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg), F Austin Johnson (2.4 bpg)

Outlook: The Anteaters were stagnant because of COVID pauses and injuries. But after point guard Dawson Baker returned from an hand injury, the Anteaters won nine of the next 13, including seven in a row. Welp, a 6-9 forward with ball-handling skills, is creative on spins, hooks and step-backs. Johnson is a drive stopper (6.0 rebounds per game, league-best 58 blocks). But Baker leads breaks, can defend one through four, and is the best cover defender in the Anteaters’ full-court press.

5. UC Santa Barbara (16-10, 8-5)

Coach: Joe Pasternack

Leaders: P Amadou Sow (12.2 ppg, 6.6 rpg), PG Ajay Mitchell (11.8 ppg)

Outlook: Sow is a 6-9 post with a thousand moves, and Miles Norris is a 6-10 forward who drained nine 3s in a game. But it is the rebuilt backcourt that has led the Gauchos to five victories in a row and eight of last nine. In league play, freshman point Mitchell is averaging 15.5 points with a 2-to-1 assist-to-turnover rate. Guard Ajare Sanni is back in form after recovering from an ankle injury.

6. UC Riverside (16-11, 9-6)

Coach: Mike Magpayo

Leaders: C Callum McRae (8.0 rpg), G Zyon Pullin (14.0 ppg, 5.6 rpg)

Outlook: Borrowing from predecessor David Patrick, Magpayo, who was promoted from interim head coach last summer, employs a big-is-better strategy. Every Highlander is at least 6-3, with 7-1, 295-pound McRae as the biggest in the Big West. UCR, which is holding opponents to 29.4% on 3s, tries to harass the perimeter shooters and funnel drives toward McRae. McRae has committed 1.8 fouls per game and has not been disqualified.

7. UC Davis (12-10, 5-6)

Coach: Jim Les

Leaders: G Ezra Manjon (15.4 ppg), Elijah Pepper (15.3 ppg).

Outlook: Two years ago, Les made the big-picture investment to create a three-guard attack with sophomore Caleb Fuller and freshmen Ezra Manjon and Elijah Pepper. Those three are the Aggies’ top scorers and mentors. Les credited them for providing leadership during safety-health protocols that led to eight pauses and practices with as few as seven players. At 5-11, Manjon is best at the point (72 assists) while 6-5 Fuller and 6-4 Pepper can defend threes and provide weak-side help in the post.

9. Cal State Bakersfield (8-18, 2-12)

Coach: Rod Barnes

Leaders: G/F Justin McCall (11.0 ppg), G/F Justin Edler-Davis (6.5 rpg)