15 firearms, ammunition reportedly stolen from Hawaii DLNR armory

An armory at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources was reportedly broken into Wednesday and thieves made off with about 15 firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition.

Sometime between Wednesday afternoon and this morning an unknown number of suspects broke into the armory at 2135 Makiki Heights Drive and made off with the weapons. Also stolen were state and personal property. This includes a Polaris Utility Terrain Vehicle, which has been recovered in the Tantalus area, according to a DLNR news release.

The address where the theft occurred is listed as the Makiki Baseyard for DLNR’s Division of Forestry and Wildlife. The weapons taken include AR-15 rifles used to help reduce numbers of invasive, feral ungulates. The break-in is the second since November where thieves targeted DLNR storage facilities.

In November, at the DOFAW Hilo Baseyard two trucks, a UTV, and a lift trailer were taken, according to the release. All of that equipment has been recovered. More than 100 smaller pieces of equipment used by a forest restoration project were also stolen but have not been found.

Two suspects were arrested by Hawaii police in January, according to the release.

Anyone with information about Wednesday night’s break-in at the Makiki Base Yard are asked to contact the Honolulu Police Department or DOCARE at 643-DLNR (3567), or submit anonymous information via the DLNRTip app.