Honolulu, Los Angeles authorities work to extradite Hawaii Loa Ridge murder suspects from California

Two men arrested in California suspected of murdering a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man were allegedly living in the victim’s house and on the victim’s money until “neighbors complained about a decaying smell” coming from the victim’s home, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

Extradition hearings are pending for Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, and Scott Hannon, 34, to return to Hawaii to face murder charges.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has yet to release the victim’s name. Honolulu police believe the victim was the homeowner. City property records show the Gary L. Ruby Trust as the fee owner of the three-bedroom, three-bathroom home at 357 Lelekepue Pl.

LAPD’s Gang and Narcotics Division and U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Baron on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim bound for Mexico just before 3:20 p.m. Hawaii time Wednesday, according to a news release.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu said he was found hiding in a crawl space under a bench seat at the rear of the bus. LAPD described Baron as a Honolulu resident.

The police department and the Marshals Task Force also arrested Hannon, of Billerica, Mass., in Inglewood around 3:45 p.m. Hawaii time.

Honolulu police said Baron and the 73-year-old man were involved in an intimate relationship.

Patrol officers visited the home located in an affluent neighborhood in East Honolulu Monday morning to conduct a welfare check on Ruby but no one was home at the time. That afternoon, detectives from the Missing Persons Detail went to the residence and were met by Baron who claimed to live at the home. Detectives reported they could not find Ruby.

The next day, police found Ruby’s decomposed body inside a stand-alone bathtub filled with concrete mixture and a layer of coffee on top. Homicide Lt. Deena Thoemmes has said the coffee may have been used to mask the odor of decomposition.

“It is alleged that after the murder, the two suspects were living in the victim’s house and on the victim’s money until the neighbors complained about a decaying smell from the victim’s location,” LAPD said in a news release today.