VIDEO: Board of Water Supply urges residents in metro Honolulu and Aiea-Halawa to voluntarily conserve water

The Board of Water Supply is urging residents in the metro Honolulu and Aiea-Halawa areas to reduce their water consumption by 10% as demand outpaces supply.

“The rest of our customers on the island are not impacted, but we do ask them to save water and conserve water,” said Ernie Lau, the board’s chief engineer at a press conference today. “And if they can achieve the 10% reduction islandwide, that would be a great thing for our resource.”

The board shut down its Aiea and Halawa wells after being alerted of possible contamination from the Navy’s Aiea-Halawa shaft, where diesel fuel levels were reported more than double the state Department of Health’s limits for drinking water.

The shut down of BWS’s wells has affected the supply of water for customers, Lau said.

“Our responsibility is to care for our existing customers,” Lau said. “And in Honolulu, we serve, I would say, over 400,000 people—businesses, residences, critical facilities like hospitals, schools, important government facilities all depend on the water that we supply to our community,” he said. “We need to keep the equation balanced between supply and demand here, and we need everyone’s kokua to do that.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.