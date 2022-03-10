Editorial | Off the News Off the News: Female prisoners, female guards Today Updated 6:20 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! It seems common sense, but the Women’s Prison Project finds it necessary to give it the force of law: Women in prison should be searched only by female guards, and male guards should not observe them when they are undressed, except in an emergency. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. It seems common sense, but the Women’s Prison Project finds it necessary to give it the force of law: Women in prison should be searched only by female guards, and male guards should not observe them when they are undressed, except in an emergency. The Department of Public Safety, while not objecting to the intent, cites a difficulty hiring women as guards. The measure is just part of a legislative package advocated by the prison project coalition, but illustrates the complexity of the work to be done to improve conditions for women in incarceration. To rebate or not rebate Gov. David Ige’s proposal in January to extend $100 rebates or credits to every local taxpayer grabbed headlines and the attention of the public. It was a nice idea — a bright surprise after two years of pandemic gloom. But the enabling bills are going nowhere and appear to be dying. Opposition in the Legislature and problems with federal regulations suggest that Ige may have gotten ahead of himself. Perhaps some of that money could better go into another Ige priority: replenishing the state’s rainy day fund. Certainly, this pandemic has taught us the value of having a little extra money on hand. Previous Story Off the News: Ernie Lau, Oahu’s heroic waterman