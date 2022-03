Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Women’s Legal Foundation has recognized Valerie J. Grab and Madeline M. Tomasino-Reed with the 2022 Rhoda Lewis Award for their contribution and commitment to public serv­ice. Each year, HWLF presents the Rhoda Lewis Award, named after the first female member of the Hawaii Supreme Court, to a female attorney who has devoted her career to public service. Grab and Tomasino-Reed were both Legal Aid attorneys on Hawaii island when they saw a need and wanted to focus exclusively on child welfare cases. Five years ago, they started the Children’s Law Project of Hawaii, a nonprofit public interest law firm dedicated to the rights of court-involved youth on Hawaii island. They have three offices in Hilo, Kona and Kamuela along with four attorneys, two paralegals, one office manager and one social worker.

