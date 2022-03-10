comscore Baylor’s pitcher Aliyah Binford limits Wahine softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Baylor’s pitcher Aliyah Binford limits Wahine softball

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Nawai Kaupe slid into second base ahead of the tag by Baylor Bears Emily Hott on Wednesday.

Baylor pitcher Aliyah Binford won her duel with Hawaii freshman Brianna Lopez at the plate and in the circle in the Bears’ 2-1 win over the Rainbow Wahine softball team on Wednesday night. Read more

