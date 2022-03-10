Close call for Rainbow Wahine as they edge CSUB 48-47 in Big West Tournament
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:42 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Amy Atwell went up for a shot against Cal State Bakersfield’s Jayden Eggleston in Wednesday’s Big West Conference quarterfinal game
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Daejah Phillips drove to the hoop past Cal State Bakersfield’s Vanessa Austin in Wednesday’s Big West Conference quarterfinal game in Henderson, Nev.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Above, the Wahine celebrated defeating the Roadrunners.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree