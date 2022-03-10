Hawaii Beat | Sports Hawaii swimmers finish strong By Star-Advertiser staff Today Updated 11:32 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Hawaii’s swim team wraps up its season at the NCAA Zone Championships with three members participating in the event in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. Hawaii’s swim team wraps up its season at the NCAA Zone Championships with three members participating in the event in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday. Sophomore Mason Williams represented the Rainbow Warriors in the one-meter dive with Williams scoring a 632.95 to place ninth overall. Senior Max Burman finished 14th overall in diving. Elma Lund represented the Rainbow Wahine with a 13th-place finish in the platform dive. This is the first time in a decade that Hawaii won’t have an athlete at the NCAA championships. Hawaii Pacific sweeps Fresno Pacific Hawaii Pacific baseball team swept Fresno Pacific in its double header matchup winning 6-5 and 9-5 on Wednesday evening at Hans L’Orange Park. In both games, the Sharks fell behind early in the game but managed to rally back for their wins. Tejean Smith lead Hawaii Pacific’s batting in the second game going 3-4 at bat, hitting a triple and drove in a run. The Sharks improved to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in the Pacific West Conference while the Sunbirds dropped to 9-7 on the season and 2-4 in PacWest play. Previous Story Mid-Pacific girls basketball coach Reid Sagawa steps down Next Story Scoreboard - March 10, 2022