Hawaii swimmers finish strong

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s swim team wraps up its season at the NCAA Zone Championships with three members participating in the event in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday. Read more

Hawaii’s swim team wraps up its season at the NCAA Zone Championships with three members participating in the event in Flagstaff, Ariz., on Wednesday.

Sophomore Mason Williams represented the Rainbow Warriors in the one-meter dive with Williams scoring a 632.95 to place ninth overall.

Senior Max Burman finished 14th overall in diving.

Elma Lund represented the Rainbow Wahine with a 13th-place finish in the platform dive.

This is the first time in a decade that Hawaii won’t have an athlete at the NCAA championships.

Hawaii Pacific sweeps Fresno Pacific

Hawaii Pacific baseball team swept Fresno Pacific in its double header matchup winning 6-5 and 9-5 on Wednesday evening at Hans L’Orange Park.

In both games, the Sharks fell behind early in the game but managed to rally back for their wins.

Tejean Smith lead Hawaii Pacific’s batting in the second game going 3-4 at bat, hitting a triple and drove in a run.

The Sharks improved to 11-8 overall and 5-3 in the Pacific West Conference while the Sunbirds dropped to 9-7 on the season and 2-4 in PacWest play.