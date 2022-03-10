comscore No. 4 UH men’s volleyball will be tested by No. 12 Lewis | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

No. 4 UH men’s volleyball will be tested by No. 12 Lewis

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

A week after opening Big West play, Hawaii faces another Midwest volleyball power when No. 12 Lewis visits Manoa for a two-match series. Read more

Mid-Pacific girls basketball coach Reid Sagawa steps down
Scoreboard - March 10, 2022

