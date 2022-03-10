comscore Hawaii Rainbows face familiar hoops foe UC Riverside in Big West quarterfinal | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii Rainbows face familiar hoops foe UC Riverside in Big West quarterfinal

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.

A year later, the UC Riverside and Hawaii men’s basketball teams find themselves at a familiar dueling site: the quarterfinals of the Big West Championships. Read more

Previous Story
Mid-Pacific girls basketball coach Reid Sagawa steps down
Next Story
Scoreboard - March 10, 2022

Scroll Up