Arrest warrants issued for Hawaii Loa Ridge homicide suspect

Four arrest warrants were signed today in California for Juan Tejedor Baron, 23, who is accused of murdering a 73-year-old Hawaii Loa Ridge man in East Honolulu.

The warrants are for second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree theft and one count of first-degree identity theft, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

The Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang and Narcotics Division and the U.S. Marshals Task Force arrested Baron Wednesday on a Greyhound bus in Anaheim, Calif. bound for Mexico. He was found hiding in a crawl space under a bench seat at the rear of the bus.

Extradition for Baron to return to Hawaii is pending.

Law enforcement also arrested Scott Hannon, 34, of Billerica, Mass., in Inglewood Wednesday.

As a result of an investigation, Hannon was released from custody Thursday after it was determined he was not involved in the victim’s murder.

The investigation is ongoing.

Honolulu police on Tuesday found the decomposing body of a man encased in concrete in a stand-alone tub at 357 Lelekepue Place. The man is believed to be the home’s owner, Gary L. Ruby.

Police said Baron had an intimate relationship with the victim.