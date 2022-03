Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

We have all seen the dreaded phrase, “prices may vary in Hawaii and Alaska.” Our high cost of living was one of the factors that drove my colleagues and I at Hawaiian Airlines to fight for a union contract that gave us a significant pay raise and increased job protections.

I’m proud to report that myself and the members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers (IAM), the largest airline union in North America, were successful. Our newly ratified agreement, covering myself and approximately 2,500 IAM members at Hawaiian Airlines, is historic. For the next five years, it will provide for our families while providing Hawaiians and tourists visiting our beautiful state with impeccable service.

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted Hawaiian Airlines workers and the entire airline industry. Through it all, our members continued to do their best while faced with turmoil and labor shortages due to pandemic surges.

More recently, airline workers have faced increased levels of unruly behavior on flights. Along with other unions, the IAM recently called on the U.S. Justice Department assaults against passenger service agents working across airports in the United States. The letter urges the government to use every tool at its disposal to pursue federal penalties against individuals who assault or interfere with passenger service agents. These incidents directly impact both the safety of the crew and passengers. Along with my colleagues, I will continue to call for increased enforcement.

Our community comprises workers who strive to make life better for their families. I am proud that our state serves as a model for workers across the United States. Our new historic contract will play a role in helping other airline workers negotiate an agreement that will make our industry safer.

According to a Honolulu Star-Advertiser poll last month, Hawaii voters overwhelmingly want to see the state’s minimum wage increased. The results are not a surprise, considering how high the cost of living is in Honolulu and across the islands. So it was essential to stand up and fight for a contract that allows us to have a career in the airline industry and not just a job.

Our group remained focused and in solidarity during the long period of negotiations. We appreciate the love and support from our community. The infamous “Mahalo Van” was especially a big hit. Hawaiian Airlines stocked it with goodies from various local vendors. It showed just how much airline workers are valued and that we are one big ohana.

Highlights of our agreement include pay increases over the life of the contract, improved mandatory overtime pay, caps on employee healthcare contributions, and expanded health care options for part-time workers.

We hope this new agreement can serve as a model for other workers and employers in Hawaii. The best investment is an investment in your workforce, and we are thankful that Hawaiian airlines recognized this at the table.

I am grateful to our community for supporting us through these challenging times. The new contract proves that our union contributes to economic prosperity for families across our great state. Because like our state motto states: “Ua Mau Ke Ea o Ka ‘Aina i Ka Pono” — the life of the land is perpetuated in righteousness.

Honolulu resident Derek Morton, IAM Local 1979 president, is a Hawaiian Airlines employee and negotiations committee member.