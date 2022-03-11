Off the News: Raising the ‘tip credit’ for servers

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The term is “tip credit,” and it means allowing an employer to pay workers below minimum wage if they earn a certain amount in tips. The state House, in its bill to increase the baseline wage, would raise that credit. One restaurant testifying in support said servers on average earn $30 an hour with tips, far over minimum wage. Those opposed say it establishes a “sub-minimum” wage that puts the onus of fair pay on customers.

As long as tipping remains a social norm, this issue is sure to complicate the numbers game of setting the right minimum wage.

No more daily COVID numbers

Those addicted to a daily read of the state’s pandemic numbers are facing withdrawal. The state Department of Health is switching to a weekly reporting of case counts and deaths attributed to COVID-19. In a way, less is more. The switch means we’ve reached a stage where a daily count doesn’t mean as much.

Those who judge their welfare against those numbers will have to take solace in knowing all the key metrics are still being monitored, and public health officials won’t be shy in sounding the alarm, should it become necessary.

Let’s hope it doesn’t become necessary.