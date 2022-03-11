comscore Firearms, equipment stolen from DLNR storage yard | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Firearms, equipment stolen from DLNR storage yard

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

An armory at the state Department of Land and Natural Resources was broken into, and thieves made off with 15 firearms and an undisclosed amount of ammunition. Read more

