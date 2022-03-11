comscore Oahu residents are asked to reduce water use | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu residents are asked to reduce water use

  • By Mindy Pennybacker mpennybacker@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:54 p.m.
  • 2022 March 10 CTY - Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Ernest Lau, Board of Water Supply Manager and Chief Engineer, shows a portable water storage device while speaking during a news conference on Thursday, March 10, 2022, in Honolulu. The Board of Water Supply announced that it is requesting the public voluntarily reduce water consumption by 10% due to the ongoing issues relating to the Halawa well as well as climate related aspects that resulted in less rainfall over the past year.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply on Thursday called on all Oahu water users to voluntarily reduce consumption by 10% — a consequence of the loss of a key source of city water in the aftermath of Navy water contamination by fuel from its Red Hill fuel storage facility. Read more

