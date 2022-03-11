comscore Students, faculty sought for input on University of Hawaii plan | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Students, faculty sought for input on University of Hawaii plan

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:27 p.m.
The University of Hawaii is inviting students, faculty and staff at all 10 campuses to get involved in the creation of its next strategic plan, which will guide the university system from 2023 to 2029. Read more

