Students, faculty sought for input on University of Hawaii plan

The University of Hawaii is inviting students, faculty and staff at all 10 campuses to get involved in the creation of its next strategic plan, which will guide the university system from 2023 to 2029.

“Your opinion matters. I hope that you will lend your voice, experience and aloha to this important participatory process,” UH President David Lassner said in a letter emailed this week systemwide.

The UH system serves nearly 46,300 students and has 9,200 employees. Lassner said an “aggressive timeline” has been set to finish a strategic plan that the UH Board of Regents can approve by the end of this year:

>> This month: All campuses and shared governance groups are invited to nominate appointees to the UH strategic plan steering committee.

>> April: Faculty, staff and students will be invited to respond to an initial email survey on recommendations and strategies derived from the university’s core planning documents.

Those documents include the reports “Reimagining and Repositioning the University of Hawai‘i: Navigating Together to a Sustainable Future for UH and Hawai‘i,” “Post-Pandemic Hawai’i and UH,” “Third Decade Report” and the Integrated Academic and Facilities Plan. To review materials and follow the plan’s progress, see the strategic plan page on the UH website.

>> May: Following analysis and review of survey results, town hall discussions will be held on and off the UH campuses with internal and external constituents and stakeholders.

>> June through August: The steering committee will develop the first draft of the strategic plan, including goals, strategies, tactics and recommended metrics.

>> September: Governance groups, all members of the UH community and external stakeholders will be invited to provide feedback on the first draft.

>> October: Steering committee refines the draft plan based on feedback, with emphasis on assignment of responsibilities, timelines and resource requirements.

>> November and December: Approval process for the proposed UH Strategic Plan 2023-2029 will include presentation to the UH Board of Regents for consideration of approval at a public meeting, following public testimony.