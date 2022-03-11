Students, faculty sought for input on University of Hawaii plan
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:27 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
GEORGE F. LEE / DEC. 28
University of Hawaii students and employees are invited to give feedback on the university’s strategic plan. Students and visitors stroll the mall at the UH Manoa campus.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree