Hawaii News

Survey of Oahu’s homeless returns

  • By Ashley Mizuo and Linsey Dower amizuo@staradvertiser.com ldower@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:23 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2021 <strong>“They come and go. They go to jail or they go to the hospital, or they die. I didn’t know where to come. That’s what kept me coming back, because I have nowhere to go.”</strong> <strong>Larry Rivera</strong> <em>Speaking about Chinatown and being homeless</em>

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM At top, volunteers gathered into teams Thursday at Arts at Marks Garage in Chinatown to begin the annual Point-in-Time count.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Above, volunteer Frank Smith, left, bumped fists with Larry Rivera after an interview along North Hotel Street.

After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, more than 300 volunteers dispersed across Oahu on Thursday morning to record the number of unsheltered homeless people for the annual Point-in-Time count. Read more

