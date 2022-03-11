BeachBows pick up wins at Queen’s Cup

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii beach volleyball team, ranked No. 9 in the nation, swept its two opponents on the first day of the Outrigger Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki on Thursday.

Hawaii swept UC Davis 5-0 in the first match and nipped California 3-2 in the second.

Hawaii’s Riley Wagoner and Kylin Loker won both their matches at the No. 2 spot and Jamie Santer/Megan Widener did the same in the third flight. Hawaii’s fifth pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo also went unbeaten.

The tournament continues at 8 a.m. today, with Hawaii facing Nebraska at noon and No. 3 TCU in the main event at 4 p.m.