BeachBows pick up wins at Queen’s Cup

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau set the ball for Brooke Van Sickle on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Kaylee Glagau set the ball for Brooke Van Sickle on Thursday.

  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii players cheer for teammates Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo on Thursday.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii players cheer for teammates Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo on Thursday.

The Hawaii beach volleyball team, ranked No. 9 in the nation, swept its two opponents on the first day of the Outrigger Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach in Waikiki on Thursday. Read more

