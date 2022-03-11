comscore Hawaii Pacific University splits softball doubleheader | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Pacific University splits softball doubleheader

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:41 p.m.

The Hawaii Pacific softball team split its doubleheader with Dominican (Calif.) on Thursday at Sand Island Field, winning the first game 4-0 before losing the second 3-1. Read more

