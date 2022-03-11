Hawaii Pacific University splits softball doubleheader

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Hawaii Pacific softball team split its doubleheader with Dominican (Calif.) on Thursday at Sand Island Field, winning the first game 4-0 before losing the second 3-1.

In the opener, Sharks pitcher Taylor Thompson twirled a one-hit shutout to lead HPU (9-10, 3-3 PacWest) to a win. The Sharks also took advantage of four errors by the Penguins (8-16, 5-11), as all three of their runs were unearned.

In the second game, Alicia Garcia supplied all the Penguins’ offense, hitting a two-run home run in the third inning and adding an RBI double in the fifth.

Kanbara’s walkoff propels Hilo to win

Hawaii Hilo’s Jaryn Kanbara hit a walkoff home run in the 11th inning off Holy Names’ Simon Martinez, as the Vulcans defeated the Hawks 3-2.

Kanbara was the leadoff hitter for the Vulcans (16-6) in the bottom of the 11th, and blasted a 3-2 pitch over the left-center field fence to end the game. John Kea earned the win for the Vulcans after tossing two innings of relief with no hits allowed. Martinez took the loss for the Hawks (12-12).

Fresno Pacific sweeps HPU in baseball

The Hawaii Pacific baseball team dropped both games in its doubleheader with Fresno Pacific on Thursday at Hans L’Orange Field, losing 6-5 and 12-2.

The Sharks (11-10, 5-5 PacWest) led 5-4 entering the seventh inning in the first game before the Sunbirds (11-7, 4-4) scored two runs to take the lead. In the second game, the Sunbirds pounded out their 12 runs on 11 hits, with five runs coming in the third inning.