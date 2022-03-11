comscore Jocelyn Alo has big game, but no big blast in Oklahoma win | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Jocelyn Alo has big game, but no big blast in Oklahoma win

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:49 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo had two hits at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday and then took the time to sign a few autographs, above.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo had two hits at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday and then took the time to sign a few autographs, above.

  • JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo had two hits at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday.

    JAMM AQUINO/JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo had two hits at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium on Thursday.

If it was up to Jocelyn Alo, she would have set the NCAA career home run record by now. Read more

Previous Story
MLB players vote to end lockout, salvaging 162-game season

Scroll Up