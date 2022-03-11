comscore University of Hawaii basketball team hold on in Big West tournament | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

University of Hawaii basketball team hold on in Big West tournament

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

Defying UC Riverside’s best parting shot, the University of Hawaii basketball team held on for a 68-67 victory in Thursday night’s quarterfinals in Dollar Loan Center. Read more

