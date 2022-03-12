Native American event at UH West Oahu seeks to share, celebrate Indigenous cultures
- By Jayna Omaye jomaye@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 10:50 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY O‘AHU NATIVE NATIONZ ORGANIZATION
Opie Day-Bedeau, left, and Desirae Desnomie of the Midnite Express Singers drum group flew from Nebraska to perform at “Round Dance in Paradise.”
-
COURTESY O‘AHU NATIVE NATIONZ ORGANIZATION
Whitney Rencountre II, who is Hunkpati Dakota from the Crow Creek Sioux Tribe, traveled from South Dakota to serve as the event’s master of ceremonies.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree