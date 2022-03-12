comscore U.S. Rep. Ed Case asks for Jones Act waiver for Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

U.S. Rep. Ed Case asks for Jones Act waiver for Hawaii

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:15 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, speaks during a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol on Feb. 11.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, speaks during a press conference at the Hawaii State Capitol on Feb. 11.

U.S. Rep. Ed Case, D-Hawaii, this week asked President Joe Biden to grant a waiver from the federal Jones Act to allow Hawaii to more easily import oil and gas products from mainland ports after Biden signed an executive order banning Russian energy imports. Read more

Previous Story
Rise in electricity bills ahead, Hawaiian Electric Co. warns

Scroll Up