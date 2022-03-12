comscore ’Bows blow 7-1 lead, then rally in 8th and hold off Rutgers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

’Bows blow 7-1 lead, then rally in 8th and hold off Rutgers

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:45 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii infielder Jordan Donahue is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii infielder Jordan Donahue is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the third inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii catcher Nainoa Cardinez (18) and first baseman Jacob Igawa (26) collide while going for a fly ball hit by Rutgers outfielder Ryan Lasko during the fourth inning.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii catcher Nainoa Cardinez (18) and first baseman Jacob Igawa (26) collide while going for a fly ball hit by Rutgers outfielder Ryan Lasko during the fourth inning.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM UH’s Nainoa Cardinez eluded a tag from Rutgers catcher Nick Cimillo in the fourth inning on Friday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    UH’s Nainoa Cardinez eluded a tag from Rutgers catcher Nick Cimillo in the fourth inning on Friday.

Some clutch hitting, with a little help from the opponent, put an end to the Hawaii baseball team’s four-game losing streak. Read more

Previous Story
Home run derby could decide MLB All-Star Game winner

Scroll Up