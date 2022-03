Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UH routs UCD in BWC water polo opener

Hawaii sophomore Lara Luka scored five goals to lead the fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team to a 13-5 win over UC Davis on Friday in Davis, Calif.

Elyse Lemay-Lavoie added three goals in four shots, Molly DiLalla made nine saves and the Rainbow Wahine (9-4) rolled to the win in their Big West opener.

After taking a 3-2 lead in the first quarter, UH outscored the Aggies 4-0 in the second quarter to take control.

UH closes its road trip with a nonconference game against Pacific today in Stockton, Calif.

BeachBows sweep Nebraska, fall to TCU

The No. 9-ranked Hawaii women’s beach volleyball won one and lost one on the second day of the Outrigger Queen’s Cup at Queen’s Beach on Friday afternoon.

The Rainbow Wahine swept Nebraska 5-0 with three out of their five matchups winning in two sets.

Hawaii’s Sofia Russo and Anna Maidment defeated Cornhuskers Lindsay Krause and Nicklin Hames by the largest margin going 21-8, and 21-12.

Hawaii lost 4-1 to the No. 3 ranked Texas Christian later in the afternoon.

Maidment and Russo were the only winners for the Wahine winning 21-17 and 21-15 over the Frog’s Megan Muret and Rochelle Scott.

Hawaii advances to the semifinals of the tournament, facing Cal at 10 a.m. today.

HPU women golfers finish sixth

Hawaii Pacific women’s golf team scored a 668 and finished in sixth place at the Biola Eagle Invitational at the Grand Golf Club in San Diego, on Friday.

Freshman Lily Randt shot a 15-over finishing with a 159 placing her 13th overall. Clarissa Burhan finished with 166 and Kellie Yamane scored a 167 for the Sharks.

Cal State San Marcos took home the title by posting a team score of 601.

Hawaii Pacific tees up again on April 4 where they will travel to Santa Rosa, Calif., for the Sonoma State Spring Invitational.

Hilo’s Tait-Jones honored for season

Hawaii Hilo’s Aniwania Tait-Jones earned second team all-region honors from the D2CCA.

Tait-Jones lead the Vulcans in points with 458, adding 215 rebounds, 42 steals and 18 blocked shots and was the only underclassmen to garner the all-region honors.

Tati-Jones was also the Pac-West Freshman of the Year, first team All-PacWest and a two-time PacWest Player of the week.

—

OUTRIGGER QUEEN’S CUP

Friday

At Queen’s Beach

No. 3 TCU 4, No. 9 Hawai’i 1

Doubles competition

1. Daniela Alvarez/Tania Moreno (TCU) def. Brooke Van Sickle/Kaylee Glagau (UH) 21-13, 22-20

2. Kaylie McHugh/Sutton MacTavish (TCU) def. Riley Wagoner/Kylin Loker (UH) 21-18, 21-17

3. Alexis Filippone/Hailey Brockett (TCU) def. Jaime Santer/Megan Widener (UH) 21-16, 18-21, 15-10

4. Maria Gonzalez/Ana Vergara (TCU) def. Sarah Penner/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) 21-19, 21-17

5. Anna Maidment/Sofia Russo (UH) def. Megan Muret/Rochelle Scott (TCU) 21-17, 21-15

No. 9 Hawai’i 5, Nebraska 0

Doubles competition

1. Brooke Van Sickle/Riley Wagoner (UH) def. Kenzie Knuckles/Madi Kubik (NEB) 21-11, 21-19

2. Kaylee Glagau/Megan Widener (UH) def. Ally Batenhorst/Keonilei Akana (NEB) 21-15, 21-10

3. Sarah Penner/Ilihia Huddleston (UH) def. Bekka Allick/Lexi Rodriguez (NEB) 21- 19, 19-21, 15-5

4. Sofia Russo/Anna Maidment (UH) def. Lindsay Krause/Nicklin Hames (NEB) 21-8, 21-12