Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo becomes the NCAA’s all-time home run leader in return home

Jocelyn Alo called it a “full circle” moment. In the state where she grew up and a ballpark where she celebrated high school titles, Alo completed her journey from Hau’ula to the top of the NCAA softball home run chart with a historic tour around the bases on Friday night in Manoa. Read more

Sitting on the cusp of history for nearly three weeks, Alo became the all-time home run leader when she launched the 96th of her Oklahoma career in the top of the sixth inning in the top-ranked Sooners’ 11-0 win over Hawaii before a capacity crowd at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium.

“It definitely was a surreal moment,” Alo said after sharing a moment with her family on the field following the game. “Just everything coming full circle and even better that I got to do it in front my home crowd too.

“It was just super exciting and I didn’t really hear everyone just because I was so caught up in the moment, but just looking up after I was like, ‘Dang, I’m so blessed just to be home.’ ”

The Campbell graduate tied the previous record of 95 set in 2015 by Lauren Chamberlain, another Oklahoma slugger, on Feb. 20 and had seen few strikes since. Chamberlain set the mark in 220 games. Friday’s nightcap was Alo’s 224th game.

She went 0-for-1 with two walks, including an intentional walk in the third inning, in the Sooners’ 8-0 win over California in their first game of the day in the Bank of Hawaii Rainbow Wahine Classic.

HISTORY! Hau’ula’s Jocelyn Alo becomes the @NCAASoftball all-time home run leader with her 96th blast in the top of the sixth inning. @StarAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/DctlOVbnPi — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) March 12, 2022

In her first at-bat against UH, Alo drilled an RBI double off the right-field wall and was thrown out trying to stretch it into a triple. She walked in the second and third innings and grounded a single through the middle to lead off the fifth.

“Just trusting the process,” Alo said of her approach at the plate. “I’m still getting base hits, I’m still getting doubles. Home runs will come when they come and I just stick to my thing and do what I do.”

The historic moment many of the fans who crammed into the RWSS bleachers had awaited finally arrived on a 2-1 pitch from UH senior Ashley Murphy with two on in the top of the sixth.

Alo got a pitch to hit and left no doubt that the record was now hers alone with a blast into the netting beyond the fence in right center.

“Huge relief,” Alo said of completing the home run chase. “Now I feel like everyone can just relax and we can just elevate our game even better.”

She arrived at home plate to a wild celebration with her teammates and UH coach Bob Coolen walked across the field to present Alo with a lei.

“He just comes out here and competes and does what he does, and that’s why UH has etched their name in history for sure,” Alo said. “Just shout out to Bob and the Wahine for coming out and competing like they always do.”

“It definitely was a surreal moment.” Jocelyn Alo on her record-breaking home run in No. 1 Oklahoma’s win over Hawaii tonight. @StarAdvertiser pic.twitter.com/f6TKDDI2oA — Jason Kaneshiro (@jasonkaneshiro) March 12, 2022

Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso was also appreciative of the gesture during the celebration and UH’s approach to the scenario.

“Really happy for her and she always thought about the team first,” Gasso said. “She didn’t think about a record, didn’t talk about a record. It was always team first.

“I just respect Coach Coolen for being one of the few that would throw to her. It’s the competitive spirit we’re all looking for and his classy way of representing Hawaii and giving Jocy the lei was just class. Just picture perfect. Couldn’t script it any better.”

Alo’s homer highlighted a six-run sixth inning as the Sooners broke the game open after Murphy turned in a gritty five innings to keep the Rainbow Wahine (5-8) within striking distance for much of the night.

Oklahoma pitcher Hope Trautwein struck out 13 and held UH to two hits — Maya Nakamura’s double off the left-field wall in the bottom of the first and Nawai Kaupe’s infield single in the sixth — in Oklahoma’s 14th mercy rule win of the season.

“Before the game started we all met together and were saying this is what we want, this is the level we want to compete at,” said UH first baseman Dallas Millwood, who played club ball with Alo. “This is the most packed stands we’ve ever had, and even if they’re not fully for our team they’re still for Hawaii.

“Although it didn’t end up in our favor, history was made. Respect to the sport, respect to a women’s sport, respect to Jocelyn and respect to Murph.

“It’s just a cool experience. Girls from Hawaii going big. Girls from Hawaii making history in Hawaii.”

Oklahoma (18-0) and Hawaii meet again today at noon. The Rainbow Wahine then close the week by taking on Cal in the second game of their doubleheader.