Oklahoma’s Jocelyn Alo becomes the NCAA’s all-time home run leader in return home

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:56 p.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Jocelyn Alo raised her finger after launching home run No. 96 to become the all-time career leader in homers.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Jocelyn Alo launched her 96th homer to break the NCAA record on Friday.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Jocelyn Alo acknowledged the crowd at Rainbow Wahine Softball Stadium after her record-breaking home run.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM The Oklahoma Sooners greeted Jocelyn Alo at home to celebrate her record-breaking home run against Hawaii on Friday.

Jocelyn Alo called it a “full circle” moment. In the state where she grew up and a ballpark where she celebrated high school titles, Alo completed her journey from Hau’ula to the top of the NCAA softball home run chart with a historic tour around the bases on Friday night in Manoa. Read more

