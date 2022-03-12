Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

CALENDAR

TODAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Doubleheader, Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium.

ILH: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field.

OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Kalani vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m.

OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Nanakuli; McKinley at Waianae; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

College women: Outrigger Queen’s Cup—California at Hawaii, 10 a.m., at Queen’s Beach.

SOFTBALL

PacWest: doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at Howard Okita Field.

ILH, Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field.

VOLLEYBALL

College men: Outrigger Challenge— Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SUNDAY

BASEBALL

Big West: Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium.

SOFTBALL

College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, noon.

VOLLEYBALL

BIIF

Friday

Varsity boys

Hilo def. Keaau 25-18, 25-13, 25-19

Junior varsity boys

Hilo def. Keeau 25-7, 25-21