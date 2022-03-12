Scoreboard | Sports Scoreboard Today Updated 12:41 a.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. CALENDAR TODAY BASEBALL Big West: Doubleheader, Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m., at Les Murakami Stadium. ILH: Pac-Five vs. Damien, 3 p.m. at Ala Wai Field. OIA East: Kailua vs. Roosevelt at Stevenson Intermediate Field; Kalani vs. Farrington at Lanakila District Park Field. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA West: Pearl City at Kapolei; Leilehua at Campbell; Aiea at Mililani. Games start at 3 p.m. OIA Division II: Kaimuki at Nanakuli; McKinley at Waianae; Kalaheo at Waipahu. Games start at 3 p.m. BEACH VOLLEYBALL College women: Outrigger Queen’s Cup—California at Hawaii, 10 a.m., at Queen’s Beach. SOFTBALL PacWest: doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at Howard Okita Field. ILH, Division II: Punahou at Kamehameha, 10 a.m.; Maryknoll vs. Sacred Hearts, 10 a.m. at Ala Wai Field; Mid-Pacific vs. Pac-Five, noon at Ala Wai Field. VOLLEYBALL College men: Outrigger Challenge— Lewis at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. SUNDAY BASEBALL Big West: Rutgers at Hawaii, 1:05 p.m. at Les Murakami Stadium. SOFTBALL College: PacWest, doubleheader, Holy Names vs. Chaminade, noon at Sand Island Park. College: PacWest, doubleheader, Dominican at Hawaii Hilo, noon. VOLLEYBALL BIIF Friday Varsity boys Hilo def. Keaau 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 Junior varsity boys Hilo def. Keeau 25-7, 25-21 Previous Story Television and radio - March 12, 2022 Next Story No. 1 Saint Louis comes up clutch late to edge No. 2 Punahou in baseball