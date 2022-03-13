comscore Column: Equal Pay Day reminds how far women’s wages lag men’s | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Column: Equal Pay Day reminds how far women’s wages lag men’s

  • By Jean Evans
  • Today
  • Updated 8:30 p.m.
  • COURTESY MONSTER ZTUDIO / ADOBE STOCK

American Association of University Women (AAUW) research shows that the national gender pay gap has unfortunately remained relatively steady over the past several years, with women making about $0.83 for every $1 that non-Hispanic white men earn. The wage gap is even greater for most minority women. Read more

