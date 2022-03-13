comscore Column: Women’s Prison Project bills moving | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Women’s Prison Project bills moving

  • By Camille Nelson, Carmen Hulu Lindsey and Debbie Spencer Chun
  • Today
  • Updated 9:23 p.m.

The Women’s Prison Project (WPP) is grateful for the comprehensive and positive Star-Advertiser editorial highlighting the need for a new approach to women’s corrections in Hawaii and WPP’s success at having several bills still alive in the state Legislature (“Build better futures for women in prison,” Our View, March 3). Read more

Previous Story
Letters: Ernie Lau protected us and our water resources; Contraceptives won’t get rid of feral chickens; Refuse companies keep Waikiki residents awake

Scroll Up