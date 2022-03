Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Books recommended by the Hawaii State Library:

“Cozy”

By Jan Brett

The coat of a huge wooly musk ox named Cozy is the winter home for a growing number of Alaskan animals who mostly get along.

Ages 5-8

“Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook”

By Jason Wang

This book breaks down one big fat subject into accessible units. The sections include the number system, ratios and proportions, scientific notation, introduction and equations, functions, graphing a line, square roots and cube roots, polynomial operations, quadratic functions and more.

Ages 13 and up