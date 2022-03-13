comscore Alleged Russian operative tried to lure elected Hawaii officials to Russia | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Alleged Russian operative tried to lure elected Hawaii officials to Russia

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:50 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013 Elena Branson, aka “Elena Cherykh,” 61, organized Kauai community members around a mission to preserve the formal name of Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park in Waimea.

    STAR-ADVERTISER / 2013

    Elena Branson, aka “Elena Cherykh,” 61, organized Kauai community members around a mission to preserve the formal name of Russian Fort Elizabeth State Historical Park in Waimea.

A woman accused of working as a foreign operative in America used a Kauai County Council member and a nonprofit organization to try to lure government and military officials to meetings with high-ranking members of the Russian Federation. Read more

Previous Story
Hawaii unemployment rate better than previously thought

Scroll Up