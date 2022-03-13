Kamehameha song contest returns to live format after 2-year pandemic interruption

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Soaring voices and high emotion filled the Blaisdell Arena as the annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest returned for in-person competition before a live audience Friday after two years of pandemic interruptions. Read more

Soaring voices and high emotion filled the Blaisdell Arena as the annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest returned for in-person competition before a live audience Friday after two years of pandemic interruptions.

COVID-19 restrictions compelled the school to make its 2020 and 2021 performances virtual.

The contest theme this year was “Ola Mau ‘O Kamehameha: Celebrating our Kamehameha Musical Legacy.”

The singing competition between classes was considered a sweep by the seniors, even as senior class coed director Chase Kamikawa tied with sophomore girl’s director Selah Fronda for outstanding student director.

Encore presentations of the preshow and competition will be shown at 7 p.m. Friday on KGMB and 2 p.m. March 20 on KHNL.

The full results:

>> The Louise Aoe McGregor Award (outstanding student director): (tie) Selah Fronda (sophomore girls) and Chase Kami­kawa (senior coed).

>> The Richard Lyman Jr. ‘Olelo Makuahine (Mother Tongue) Award (outstanding use of the Hawaiian language): men of the class of 2022 (senior boys).

>> New England Mothers’ Cup (girls competition): class of 2022 (seniors), Malie Lyman (song director).

>> George Alanson Andrus Cup (boys competition): class of 2022 (seniors), Kiwa‘a Hermosura (song director).

>> Helen Desha Beamer Award (outstanding musical performance): men of the class of 2022 (senior boys).

>> Charles Edward King Cup (combined class competition): class of 2022 (seniors), Kamikawa (song director).