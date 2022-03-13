Kamehameha song contest returns to live format after 2-year pandemic interruption
- By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:06 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
-
COURTESY KAMEHAMEHA SONG CONTEST
The senior class swept the awards Friday at the 102nd annual Kamehameha Schools Song Contest at the Neal Blaisdell Arena.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree