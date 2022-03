Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The University of Hawaii beach volleyball team wrapped up the Queen’s Cup with a third-place finish on Saturday, defeating UC Davis 3-2 after falling 3-2 to California earlier in the day.

In their match against Cal (8-3), the BeachBows split the first two matches before the Bears won the next two matches to clinch the win. The No. 1 pair of Brooke Van Sickle and Kaylee Glagau and the No. 4 pair of Anna Maidment and Sofia Russo represented Hawaii’s two wins.

In the third place-match, Hawaii (10-4) and UC Davis (5-6) split the first four matches, with Hawaii winning the matches on the No. 1 and 4 courts, while UC Davis won the No. 2 and 5 matchups. That forced a winner-take-all match on the No. 3 court, where Maidment and Russo defeated UC Davis’ Ashlee Goycoochea and Rose Holscher 21-17, 21-16.

Maidment and Russo were named the tournament’s Most Outstanding Pair.

Hawaii water polo defeats Pacific

The fifth-ranked Rainbow Wahine water polo team defeated 17th-ranked Pacific 9-4 on Saturday in Stockton, Calif.

Hawaii (10-4, 1-0 Big West) got two goals apiece from Emma van Rossum, Paula Prats Rodriguez and Alba Bonamusa Boix. Also scoring for the Rainbow Wahine were Jordan Wedderburn, Libby Gault and Olivia Kistler. Mariana Duarte had a pair of goals for Pacific (3-9).

Chaminade sweeps Holy Names in softball

The Chaminade softball team won both games of its Saturday doubleheader with Holy Names at Howard Okita Field, winning 6-4 and 8-1.

In the first game, Haley Hayakawa drove in a pair of runs for the Silverswords (8-4, 6-2 PacWest), while Jaeda Cabunoc was able to battle through six innings of work for the win.

In the second game, Chaminade piled up 14 hits against the Hawks (4-21, 2-12), with five Silverswords collecting multiple hits.

HPU’s Okada earns weekly PacWest honor

Hawaii Pacific’s Keita Okada was named the PacWest Men’s Golfer of the Week for the third time, as announced by the conference office.

Okada shot a 6-under 138 at the Northwest Nazarene Nighthawk Invitational in Livermore, Calif., last week. It was the second tournament win this season for Okada, who also won the Saint Martin’s Invitational in the fall, and his fifth collegiate individual title.