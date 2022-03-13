comscore Hawaii leaves Las Vegas without Big West men’s basketball title | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii leaves Las Vegas without Big West men’s basketball title

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers went to the hoop against Cal State Bakersfield during a game on Feb. 26.

    GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii’s Jerome Desrosiers went to the hoop against Cal State Bakersfield during a game on Feb. 26.

Like many visitors to the Las Vegas metropolitan area, several members of the University of Hawaii men’s basketball team left with what-if experiences. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine’s scorching second-quarter shooting is enough to put them in Big West tourney final
Next Story
Television and radio - March 13, 2022

Scroll Up