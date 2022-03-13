comscore Hawaii outlasts stubborn No. 12 Lewis in 4 sets | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Hawaii outlasts stubborn No. 12 Lewis in 4 sets

  • By Jason Kaneshiro jkaneshiro@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Lewis outside hitter John Davis had a kill attempt thwarted by UH’s Max Rosenfeld, left, and Jakob Thelle during the second set on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Lewis outside hitter John Davis had a kill attempt thwarted by UH’s Max Rosenfeld, left, and Jakob Thelle during the second set on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss reacted after a point during the second set against Lewis. Voss had a career night with 12 blocks on Saturday.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii middle blocker Guilherme Voss reacted after a point during the second set against Lewis. Voss had a career night with 12 blocks on Saturday.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias has a kill attempt thwarted by Lewis middle blocker Isaac Benka (8) and setter Kevin Kauling (6) during the first set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii opposite Dimitrios Mouchlias has a kill attempt thwarted by Lewis middle blocker Isaac Benka (8) and setter Kevin Kauling (6) during the first set.

  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway tries to put a kill past Lewis middle blocker Isaac Benka (8) and setter Tyler Morgan (3) during the first set.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii outside hitter Chaz Galloway tries to put a kill past Lewis middle blocker Isaac Benka (8) and setter Tyler Morgan (3) during the first set.

Although Chaz Galloway continues to work on regaining the spring in his legs, he showed ample elevation in a career-best performance on Saturday. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine’s scorching second-quarter shooting is enough to put them in Big West tourney final
Next Story
Television and radio - March 13, 2022

Scroll Up