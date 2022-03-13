comscore Signs of Hawaiian Life - March 13, 2022 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Signs of Hawaiian Life – March 13, 2022

  • Honolulu resident Caroline Sluyter, left, and her college friend Ann Segarini found a Dole Whip food truck at a craft fair in Carlsbad, Calif., in November. Photo by Natasha Spaventa.

  • In December, Aiea resident Aubin Stremler spotted Fairhaven Poke in Bellingham, Wash. Photo by Gordon Stremler.

  • Flo Kakaio of Kailua discovered the Akebono 515 restaurant while in Des Moines, Iowa, in December. (The name of the restaurant references Waimanalo-born professional sumo wrestler Akebono Taro and his weight — 515 pounds.) Photo by Milton Kakaio.

    Flo Kakaio of Kailua discovered the Akebono 515 restaurant while in Des Moines, Iowa, in December. (The name of the restaurant references Waimanalo-born professional sumo wrestler Akebono Taro and his weight — 515 pounds.)

Check out photos from readers who captured reminders of home while on the road. Read more

