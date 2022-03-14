Palolo couple makes court appearance in labor trafficking case

A Palolo couple charged with felony labor trafficking of a young girl and her mother made their initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.
Kevin Robert, 41, and Pomerrine Robert, 29, appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock.
Both were charged with two counts of first-degree labor trafficking.
The pair are accused of bringing the victims to Hawaii from Guam in August 2021 and forcing them to perform work after taking away their passports.
Honolulu police arrested the couple Wednesday afternoon.
Yoo scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday. Meanwhile, the Roberts are being held in lieu of $250,000 aggregate bail each.
First-degree labor trafficking is a Class A felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.