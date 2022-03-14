comscore Palolo couple makes court appearance in labor trafficking case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Palolo couple makes court appearance in labor trafficking case

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:12 pm
  • COURTESY ROSEMARIE BERNARDO Pomerrine Robert and Kevin Robert.

    COURTESY ROSEMARIE BERNARDO

    Pomerrine Robert and Kevin Robert.

A Palolo couple charged with felony labor trafficking of a young girl and her mother made their initial appearance at Honolulu District Court today.

Kevin Robert, 41, and Pomerrine Robert, 29, appeared before Judge Kristine Yoo via video conference from the courthouse cellblock.

Both were charged with two counts of first-degree labor trafficking.

The pair are accused of bringing the victims to Hawaii from Guam in August 2021 and forcing them to perform work after taking away their passports.

Honolulu police arrested the couple Wednesday afternoon.

Yoo scheduled a preliminary hearing for Thursday. Meanwhile, the Roberts are being held in lieu of $250,000 aggregate bail each.

First-degree labor trafficking is a Class A felony that is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

